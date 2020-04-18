Atiku Mourns Abba Kyari’s Death

Former vice president, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar has taken to his official Twitter handle to mourn the demise of Abba Kyari, the chief of staff to President Muhammadu Buhari.

Atiku, while reacting to death, asked God to comfort his family and also forgive him his sins.

He then concluded by asking God to grant him Paradise.

He wrote: “Inna lillahi wa inna ilayhi raji’un. I am saddened by the death of Chief of Staff, Abba Kyari. May Allah SWT comfort his family, forgive his sins and grant him AlJannah Firdaus. Ameen.”