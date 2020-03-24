Trending

Atiku Reacts As Abba Kyari Tests Positive For Coronavirus

By Eyitemi Majeed

Eyitemi Majeed

Former vice president Atiku Abubakar has joined millions of Nigerians in reacting to the shocking news that the chief of staff to the president, Abba Kyari has tested positive for coronavirus.

Speaking via his official Twitter handle shortly after the news broke out, he said his thoughts and prayers are with him.

Read AlsoCoronavirus: Test Result Of Atiku’s Daughter-In-Law, Grandchildren Released

He then went on to pray for his speedy recovery in his native Hausa language.

He wrote:

My thoughts and prayers are with Chief of Staff, Abba Kyari. Allah ya kare mu gabaki daya, kuma ya bashi lafiya. -AA

