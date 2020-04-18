Ekweremadu Speaks On Kyari’s Death, Says It Is A Heavy Loss To The Presidency

Ike Ekweremadu, former Deputy President of the Senate, has reacted to the death of Chief of Staff to President Muhammadu Buhari, Abba Kyari, describing it as a heavy loss to the Presidency and Nigeria.
Ekweremadu just like many other Nigerians have expressed his sadness at the report of the death of the Chief of Staff.
Speaking via his Twitter handle, @iamekweremadu, Ekweremadu extended his heartfelt condolences to Kyari’’s immediate family, President Buhari, and the entire Presidency, and also prayed God to grant the soul of the deceased eternal repose.
He said: “I am deeply saddened by the news of the passing on of the Chief of Staff to President Muhammadu Buhari, Mallam Abba Kyari.
“It is a heavy loss to The Presidency and the nation, which he gave his all.
“My heartfelt condolences go to his family, the Presidency, and the entire nation. May his soul rest in peace. Amen”.
