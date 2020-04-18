Mixed Reactions Trail Death Of Abba Kyari

Following the official announcement of the death of Buhari’s Chief of Staff, Abba Kyari, Nigerians have taken to Twitter to express their thoughts.

The news was announced in the early hours of Saturday, April 18th, 2020 by special adviser to the president, Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina.

On Twitter, many identified with him as they shared their condolence to the family.

Some Twitter users also called out the FG for delaying the announcement after it was discovered that Abba had died weeks ago as hinted by journalist, Kemi Olunloyo.

See Photos Here: