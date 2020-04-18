IGP Mohammed Adamu Redeploys Rivers CP, Two Others

The Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Mohammed Adamu, has ordered the redeployment of the Commissioner of Police in Rivers State, Dandaura Mustapha.

Adamu’s directive was disclosed by the Force Public Relations Officer, Frank Mba, on Friday evening.

According to a statement by Mba, Mustapha is now replaced with Joseph Gobum Mukari.

Dandaura seems to have been redeployed amidst a row between the Rivers state governor, Nyesom Wike, and oil companies in the state.

Recall that Mr Wike on Thursday ordered the arrest of 22 employees of ExxonMobil who entered Rivers state from Akwa Ibom State.

Recall also that some days ago, two pilots working with Caverton Helicopters were arrested, charged to court, and remanded in Port Harcourt prison for flying a helicopter into Port Harcourt.

Mba stated that the redeployment takes immediate effect.

The third officer who was redeployed was CP Musa Adze, who is to become Commissioner of P olice Anti-Fraud Unit.