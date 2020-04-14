Lockdown: IGP Deploys Special Squads To Tackle Crime In Lagos, Ogun

The Inspector-General of Police, Mohammed Adamu has ordered the immediate deployment of additional units to Lagos and Ogun states to combat an upsurge of crime committed during a lockdown to halt the spread of the new coronavirus.

This was made known via a press release on Monday that the intelligence, operational and tactical units would respond to activity by “hoodlums and street urchins” on the border between the two states.

The additional units include the Police Mobile Force, Federal Special Anti-Robbery Squad, Intelligence Response Team and the Special Tactical Squad.

The force spokesperson, Frank Mba stated that Police have arrested 191 suspects in Lagos and Ogun. They also netted 15 locally-made guns, 52 live cartridges and 42 cutlasses and axes.

This action is coming following the upsurge in criminal activities in some communities in Lagos and Ogun states.