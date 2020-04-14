COVID-19: France Extends Lockdown For A Month As Death Toll Hits 15,000

French President Emmanuel Macron has announced that the nationwide imposed coronavirus lockdown will continue for the next one month as the death toll has now hit the 15,000 marks in the country.

The restrictions started on March 17 and would continue to be enforced strictly until May 11 according to the president.

Addressing the nation on Monday evening from the Elysée Palace in Paris, French President Macron apologized for not being prepared enough to tackle the virus but said that after May 11 the lockdown could slowly be relaxed if people adhere to the lockdown rules.

According to the president, from May 11, there will be the gradual reopening of schools, crèches, colleges, and high schools but larger public events, stadiums, restaurants, cafes and bars aren’t expected to open “before mid-July”.