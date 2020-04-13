Lockdown Has Slowed Spread Of Coronavirus In Nigeria: FG

The Presidential Task Force on COVID-19 has expressed that restrictions put in place in the country in the wake of the outbreak of coronavirus pandemic has slowed down the spread of the virus.

The Secretary to Government of the Federation (SGF), Mr. Boss Mustapha made this known during the taskforce briefing on Monday.

He expressed that the task force had also made recommendations to President Muhammadu Buhari on the way forward.

He said since the broadcast of the president on Sunday, March 29, the task force has accomplished the slow down the spread so as not to overwhelm the country’s fragile health system.

He said the measures had enabled intensified case identification, testing and isolation, intensified contact listing and isolation as 92 per cent of all contacts have been identified; increased of laboratories by 100 per cent, bringing the total to 11 in the network.