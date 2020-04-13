BREAKING: Buhari Extends Lockdown In Lagos, FCT, Ogun By Two Weeks

President Muhammadu Buhari has extended the restriction of movement in Lagos and Ogun States, as well as the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

In his nationwide broadcast on Monday, the President announced the extension of the lockdown by another two weeks.

Also Read: BREAKING: President Buhari To Address Nigerians At 7PM

He said the decision to extend the initial 14-day lockdown was taken “having carefully considered the briefings and report from the Presidential Task Force and the various options offered.”

“It has become necessary to extend the current restriction of movement in Lagos and Ogun States as well as the FCT for another 14 days effective from 11:59 pm on Monday, 13th of April, 2020.