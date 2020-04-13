National News

BREAKING: Buhari Extends Lockdown In Lagos, FCT, Ogun By Two Weeks

By Olayemi Oladotun

Must Read

National NewsOlayemi Oladotun - 0

BREAKING: Buhari Extends Lockdown In Lagos, FCT, Ogun By Two Weeks

President Muhammadu Buhari has extended the restriction of movement in Lagos and Ogun States, as well as the Federal...
Read more
National NewsOlayemi Oladotun - 0

Lockdown Has Slowed Spread Of Coronavirus In Nigeria: FG

The Presidential Task Force on COVID-19 has expressed that restrictions put in place in the country in the wake...
Read more
PoliticsEyitemi Majeed - 0

I Will Quit Politics In 2023 – Senator Orji

Former governor of Abia state, T.A Orji has insisted that he would be calling it quit on politics in...
Read more
CoronavirusTemitope Alabi - 0

Popular Sports Photographer, Anthony Causi Dies Of Coronavirus

Popular sports photographer, Anthony Causi has died of Coronavirus. This is coming weeks after he shared updates on his...
Read more
National NewsOlayemi Oladotun - 0

Lockdown: CAN Demands Re-Opening Of Churches

According to reports, the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) has demanded for the reopening of churches amidst the lockdown...
Read more
Olayemi Oladotun
Oladotun Olayemi is a passionate writer who loves to disseminate reports on topics bordering on celebrities, lifestyle, sports and politics. An avid football lover and a trained historian.

President Muhammadu Buhari has extended the restriction of movement in Lagos and Ogun States, as well as the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

In his nationwide broadcast on Monday, the President announced the extension of the lockdown by another two weeks.

Also Read: BREAKING: President Buhari To Address Nigerians At 7PM

He said the decision to extend the initial 14-day lockdown was taken “having carefully considered the briefings and report from the Presidential Task Force and the various options offered.”

“It has become necessary to extend the current restriction of movement in Lagos and Ogun States as well as the FCT for another 14 days effective from 11:59 pm on Monday, 13th of April, 2020.

Previous articleLockdown Has Slowed Spread Of Coronavirus In Nigeria: FG
- Advertisement -

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

More Articles Like This

Lockdown Has Slowed Spread Of Coronavirus In Nigeria: FG

National News Olayemi Oladotun - 0
The Presidential Task Force on COVID-19 has expressed that restrictions put in place in the country in the wake of the outbreak of coronavirus...
Read more

Lockdown: CAN Demands Re-Opening Of Churches

National News Olayemi Oladotun - 0
According to reports, the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) has demanded for the reopening of churches amidst the lockdown across the country to prevent...
Read more

Nigerian Man Arrested In Dubai For Using Fake Passport

National News Eyitemi Majeed - 0
A Twitter user identified as @Omokehinde has taken to the micro-blogging platform to cry out that a Nigerian man has been arrested in Dubai...
Read more

Abike Dabiri Reacts As Dubai Authorities Arrest Nigerian Over Fake Passport

General News Eyitemi Majeed - 0
The chairman of Nigerian in diaspora commission, Abike Dabiri has reacted after a Twitter user cried out that a Nigerian man has been held...
Read more
- Advertisement -