Fani Kayode Mourns Abba Kyari

Fani Kayode, a former minister has taken to his official Twitter handle to mourn the demise of Abba Kyari, the chief of staff to President Muhammadu Buhari despite their political difference.

The popular commentator in his condolence message described the late Kyari as though we disagreed politically. Abba was a good man: a man of honor and a loyal friend.

“I have lost a friend of 40 years. We were at Cambridge together. We worked in my father’s law firm together. We remained close throughout right up until the end even though we disagreed politically. Abba was a good man: a man of honor and a loyal friend. May his soul rest in peace,” Fani-Kayode tweeted.