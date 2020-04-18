Davido Reacts To Demise Of Abba Kyari

Popular Nigerian singer, David Adeleke simply known and addressed as Davido has joined the rest of Nigerians in reacting to the death of Abba Kyari, the chief of staff to President Buhari.

The singer, while taking to his official Twitter handle shortly after the news broke out, prayed for the late national figure to rest in peace.

Kyari died of underlying medical conditions after contracting the novel coronavirus.

His health condition became a subject of national interest after he tested positive for coronavirus in March.

“Rest in Peace Abba Kyari,” Davido tweeted.

