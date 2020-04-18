Abba Kyari: You Can Criticize The Government But Never Make Fun Of The Dead – Jaywon

Popular Nigerian singer, Jaywon says Nigerians can criticize the government anyhow they want but should not make fun of the dead.

He made the comment shortly after news broke out that the chief of staff, to president Muhammadu Buhari, Abba Kyari has passed on.

Read Also: COVID-19: Jaywon Mocks Lagos Govt For Arresting Funke Akindele

Speaking via his official Twitter handle, he further asked people who wanted him dead to be happy for the rest of their lives.

“You can criticize the government anyhow you want!! but you making fun of the dead is a No. To all those that wanted him dead, be happy for the rest of your Life.”