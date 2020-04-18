What Abba Kyari Told Me Before He Died: Festus Keyamo

The minister of state for labour, Festus Keyamo has recounted the last word Abba Kyari told him before his demise.

According to Keyamo, they last spoke on the 24th March and he assured him that he was fine and would faithfully take the treatments.

He made this known in a tweet he sent out via his official Twitter handle shortly after the news of his demise broke out.

“When I chatted with him exactly on Tuesday, March 24, 2020, he assured me his health was fine and that he would faithfully take the treatments. But God always knows best. Sincere condolences to the Kyari family and the Government of Nigeria. Adieu Mallam Abba Kyari,” Keyamo tweeted.