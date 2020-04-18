Dino Melaye Reacts To Abba Kyari’s Death

Former Kogi west senator, Dino Melaye has taken to his official Twitter handle to react to the death of Abba Kyari, the chief of staff to President Muhammadu Buhari.

Melaye in his reaction mourned the late politician before going on to task everyone to be prepared as death is inevitable for all.

“May the soul of Abba Kyari the chief of staff to Mr President rest in peace. May God grant his family the fortitude to bear the loss. Everyone must complete this circle someday. Be prepared.”