‘Make Them Return Our Money O’- Davido Reacts To Fire Incident At Treasure Office

By Eyitemi Majeed

Eyitemi Majeed

Popular Nigerian singer, David Adeleke simply known as Davido has joined the section of Nigerians who raised eyebrows over the fire incident that gutted the office of the accountant general of the federation on Wednesday.

The singer, while reacting to the news, says he suspects a foul play in the fire incident.

He further raised the alarm that nothing must happen to the money in custody of the agency.

“Make dem return all our money o…which one be say office don burn.”

