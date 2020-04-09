Trending

You Are A Pastor In Nigeria If You Have A Bible And Mic – Cardinal Okogie

By Temitope Alabi

Must Read

National NewsMichael Isaac - 0

Coronavirus: 200 US-Based Nigerians Express Willingness To Return Home – Minister Of Foreign Affairs

Nigeria's Minister of Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama says 200 Nigerians residing in the US have signified interest to be...
Read more
World newsMichael Isaac - 0

Coronavirus: Man Busted For Stealing, Selling Over 2 Million Face Masks

A Businessman has been arrested by police after he stole up to 2 million face masks from a medical...
Read more
World newsMichael Isaac - 0

Dubai Suspends Marriage And Divorce Filings To Curb Spread Of COVID-19

All personal legal services, including attestations of marriage contracts and divorce certificates, have been suspended by the family court...
Read more
World newsMichael Isaac - 0

UK Prime Minister, Boris Johnson Improving In ICU As Treatment Continues

Prime Minister Boris Johnson is "improving" after two nights in intensive care with coronavirus, Chancellor Rishi Sunak has said. Mr...
Read more
National NewsMichael Isaac - 0

Nigerian Newspaper Headlines Today: 9th April 2020

Good Morning, welcome to Information Nigeria’s Newspaper headlines for today, 9th April 2020.Here are the major headlines.Coronavirus: Chinese Medical...
Read more
Temitope Alabi

Cardinal Olubunmi Okogie, in a post on COVID 19, stated that in Nigeria, anyone can automatically be identified as a pastor if they have a Bible and a microphone.

Okogie made this known amidst different Nigerian pastors dishing out prophecies about the coronavirus pandemic.

Read Also: Prayers Can’t Cure Coronavirus – Comedian Ali Baba

Excerpt from his post shared by Ali Baba reads thus; “COVID-19 has also revealed to us that there are false prophets living among us. In a country where once you grab a Bible and a microphone you become a pastor or prophet or apostle, where you can become founder of a church without any serious theological formation, we have seen how some of our religious leaders have resorted to dishing out false prophecies.

“We have been treated to the cruelty of conspiracy theories woven by attention-seeking pseudo-apostles to nurture fear in the minds of people. We have seen how those who did not foresee any pandemic when, at the beginning of the year 2020, they claimed to be “prophesying” for Nigeria, now lay claims to have received a message”.

View this post on Instagram

Part 2 The current constitutional structure provides for too many offices because it puts in place a government that is too big. Constitutional restructuring is a necessary condition for the production of high-quality governance. But if we continue to run the affairs of our country with a constitution that impoverishes and disables the citizens by establishing offices that do not serve the people, then we would not have learnt good lessons from this pandemic. We are spending billions buying brand new cars for our political office holders, paying them sundry allowances, when we have no good hospital to handle the current emergency. Government impoverishes Nigerians, and, the same government has now decided to spray raw cash on the people it impoverishes. On prime-time television, we witnessed the spectacle of bales of naira notes, and a minister of the Federal Republic was doing the distribution. But government could and ought to have used this moment to encourage Nigerians to open bank accounts. A more transparent means of giving out the money would have been to ask each person for his or her bank verification number and to send the money into their accounts. Apart from the fact that it would have encouraged more Nigerians to open bank accounts, it would have made it possible to account for every naira that is given out. In the same vein, we have heard how billions of naira are being donated to government without government telling Nigerians how the donation will be spent. COVID-19 has also revealed to us that there are false prophets living among us. In a country where once you grab a Bible and a microphone you become a pastor or prophet or apostle, where you can become founder of a church without any serious theological formation, we have seen how some of our religious leaders have resorted to dishing out false prophecies. We have been treated to the cruelty of conspiracy theories woven by attention-seeking pseudo-apostles to nurture fear in the minds of people. We have seen how those who did not foresee any pandemic when, at the beginning of the year 2020, they claimed to be “prophesying” for Nigeria, now lay claims to have received a message. R

A post shared by Ali Baba (@alibabagcfr) on

Previous article‘Make Them Return Our Money O’- Davido Reacts To Fire Incident At Treasure Office
Next articleAjimobi Cheated On Me Twice – Wife Tells Daughter (Video)
- Advertisement -

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

More Articles Like This

Coronavirus: Nigerians React To Arrival Of Chinese Doctors

Trending Michael Isaac - 0
Following the arrival of the Chinese doctors who are supposed to aid in the combat against the spread of coronavirus in Nigeria, Nigerians have...
Read more

COVID-19: Shina Peller Calls Out FG Over Distribution Of Palliatives

Trending Olayemi Oladotun - 0
Shina Peller, a House of Representative member from Oyo State has called out the federal government over the distribution of palliatives to Nigerians following...
Read more

Fani-Kayode Raises Eyebrow Over Fire Outbreak At Accountant-General’s Office

Trending Olayemi Oladotun - 0
Former Minister of Aviation, Femi Fani-Kayode has reacted to the fire incident at the office of the Accountant-General of the Federation in Abuja.Recall that...
Read more

Treasure House Fire: PDP Alleges Foul Play, Demands Full Investigation

Trending Olayemi Oladotun - 0
The People’s Democratic Party (PDP) Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan has alleged foul play by the Buhari administration after fire gutted some rooms at the...
Read more
- Advertisement -