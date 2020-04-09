You Are A Pastor In Nigeria If You Have A Bible And Mic – Cardinal Okogie

Cardinal Olubunmi Okogie, in a post on COVID 19, stated that in Nigeria, anyone can automatically be identified as a pastor if they have a Bible and a microphone.

Okogie made this known amidst different Nigerian pastors dishing out prophecies about the coronavirus pandemic.

Excerpt from his post shared by Ali Baba reads thus; “COVID-19 has also revealed to us that there are false prophets living among us. In a country where once you grab a Bible and a microphone you become a pastor or prophet or apostle, where you can become founder of a church without any serious theological formation, we have seen how some of our religious leaders have resorted to dishing out false prophecies.

“We have been treated to the cruelty of conspiracy theories woven by attention-seeking pseudo-apostles to nurture fear in the minds of people. We have seen how those who did not foresee any pandemic when, at the beginning of the year 2020, they claimed to be “prophesying” for Nigeria, now lay claims to have received a message”.