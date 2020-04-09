Entertainment

Ajimobi Cheated On Me Twice – Wife Tells Daughter (Video)

By Temitope Alabi

Must Read

National NewsMichael Isaac - 0

Coronavirus: 200 US-Based Nigerians Express Willingness To Return Home – Minister Of Foreign Affairs

Nigeria's Minister of Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama says 200 Nigerians residing in the US have signified interest to be...
Read more
World newsMichael Isaac - 0

Coronavirus: Man Busted For Stealing, Selling Over 2 Million Face Masks

A Businessman has been arrested by police after he stole up to 2 million face masks from a medical...
Read more
World newsMichael Isaac - 0

Dubai Suspends Marriage And Divorce Filings To Curb Spread Of COVID-19

All personal legal services, including attestations of marriage contracts and divorce certificates, have been suspended by the family court...
Read more
World newsMichael Isaac - 0

UK Prime Minister, Boris Johnson Improving In ICU As Treatment Continues

Prime Minister Boris Johnson is "improving" after two nights in intensive care with coronavirus, Chancellor Rishi Sunak has said. Mr...
Read more
National NewsMichael Isaac - 0

Nigerian Newspaper Headlines Today: 9th April 2020

Good Morning, welcome to Information Nigeria’s Newspaper headlines for today, 9th April 2020.Here are the major headlines.Coronavirus: Chinese Medical...
Read more
Temitope Alabi

Florence Ajimobi, the former First Lady of Oyo State, has opened up to her daughter Abisola Kola Daisi that her husband, former Oyo state governor, Abiola Ajimobi cheated on her once or twice.

In the video which has started gaining traction online, Florence also explained how she handled his infidelity.

According to Florence, she caught her husband cheating on her once or twice but she chose to forgive him each time to save her marriage. She said she never called him out for it after he apologizes.

Read Also: Gabriel Afolayan, Wife Unfollow Each Other On Instagram Amid Cheating Rumors

She said: “Even on one or two occasions that I’ve caught him cheating, he will apologize. And once he apologizes and it ends, I never go back to them again, I never Bisola, I never ever discussed it.

“Because, what I’m saying is, to err is human, to forgive is divine. We are friends.

”Even as a wife, sometimes I fall below his expectations. Sometimes we do things that is even worse than cheating.”

“Like what? What is worse? What can I do that is worse than cheating?” Her first child Abisola Kola Daisi asked.

The former First Lady of Oyo State responded: “I know some women that build houses without their husband knowing. It’s as bad. It’s as bad. Why would you do such a thing without telling him. Why?

“So, there are different things we do. It is not just cheating that is bad in a relationship. There are some people that you know, they keep dirty secrets and they don’t tell their husbands.

“So, if you say somebody is your friend. Why are you keeping things?

“Sometimes, when I do something, sometimes, I can’t even face my husband. I send him messages when I know I’ve done something because I don’t want to see the hurt on his face, I just write it down. I send him a text and he replies me that ‘it’s OK, Flory, we can talk about it’.”

She added that;

“But I think most men, when they cheat, they just have sex with the woman. And the women are smart enough. They know what they want. They have sex with them and they…

“When a man is having a relationship with a woman he loves, he’s making love, he’s not having sex.

“So if you’re cheap enough, give yourself to my husband. He’s mine. Whatever is mine will not go away. He will use you and come back to me.

“I tell people, it’s my leftover you’re eating. He’s my leftover. I’ve eaten the better part of him. I get the chunky meat, eat the bone, it’s none of my business. And you’re doing it hush hush hush hush. You’re not enjoying it because you’re stealing. You’re looking, ‘is somebody there? Am I going to be caught?’

“So, he’s my husband, he can’t go anywhere else…”

Watch the video below;

Previous articleYou Are A Pastor In Nigeria If You Have A Bible And Mic – Cardinal Okogie
Next articleLockdown: Davido Laments Over Lack Of Money (Photo)
- Advertisement -

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

More Articles Like This

Lockdown: Davido Laments Over Lack Of Money (Photo)

Entertainment Eyitemi Majeed - 0
Multi-award winning Nigerian singer, David Adeleke also known as Davido has cried out that the total lockdown of the nation over the novel coronavirus...
Read more

‘Make Them Return Our Money O’- Davido Reacts To Fire Incident At Treasure Office

Entertainment Eyitemi Majeed - 0
Popular Nigerian singer, David Adeleke simply known as Davido has joined the section of Nigerians who raised eyebrows over the fire incident that gutted...
Read more

American Woman Calls Out Actress Halima Abubakar For Stealing Her Baby’s Photo To Deceive Nigerians

Entertainment Temitope Alabi - 0
Nollywood actress Halima Abubakar has been called out by an American mom for stealing her baby's photo to deceive Nigerians.Recall just days ago. the...
Read more

US Rapper, Chynna Rogers, Dies At 25

Entertainment Temitope Alabi - 0
American rapper and model, Chynna Rogers, is dead.Rogers who performed with ASAP Rocky's hip-hop collective ASAP Mob passed away suddenly at the age of...
Read more
- Advertisement -