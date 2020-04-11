Gbajabiamila Fast Becoming Most Effective Leader In Nigeria: Fani Kayode

Former minister for aviation, Fani Kayode has hailed the speaker of house of representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila as gradually becoming one of the most effective leaders of this dispensation despite being a member of the opposition party.

Speaking via his official Twitter handle, he added that he is not surprised by his noble efforts having known him for over 40 years.

He wrote:

@femigbaja is fast becoming one of the most effective & inspiring leaders of this dispensation. He is courageous & compassionate. I commend him for his intervention on the electricity issue &the Chinese matter. I have known him for 40 years & I am not surprised by noble efforts.