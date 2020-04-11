Trending

Gbajabiamila Fast Becoming Most Effective Leader In Nigeria: Fani Kayode

By Valerie Oke

Must Read

National NewsMichael Isaac - 0

Tricycle Owners Moves To Contain Spread Of COVID-19

Tricycle riders in Nigeria have begun to take steps in reducing spread of the coronavirus in Nigeria.Following the lockdown,...
Read more
National NewsValerie Oke - 0

We Are Yet To Begin Recruitment Of 774,000 Workers ― Keyamo

The minister of state for labour, Festus Keyamo has described as false the news that the federal government of...
Read more
CoronavirusTemitope Alabi - 0

Nigerian Doctor Adefolu Adedeji Dies Of Coronavirus In UK

Another Nigerian medical doctor, Edmond Adefolu Adedeji, has died in the UK, killed by coronavirus.Adedeji died on Thursday 9...
Read more
National NewsAmaka Odozi - 0

‘Don’t Treat Coronavirus Patients Privately’ – Minister Warns Health Workers

The Minister of Health, Ehanire Osagie has cautioned health workers against privately attending to patients suspected to be infected...
Read more
National NewsValerie Oke - 0

COVID-19: Show Your Certificates, Work Experience – CAN Tells Chinese Medical Team

A medical doctor who also doubles as the chairman of the Kogi state chapter of Christian Association of Nigeria...
Read more
Valerie Oke

Former minister for aviation, Fani Kayode has hailed the speaker of house of representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila as gradually becoming one of the most effective leaders of this dispensation despite being a member of the opposition party.

Read Also: Fani Kayode Slams Buhari Over Presidential Pardon To Ambrose Ali

Speaking via his official Twitter handle, he added that he is not surprised by his noble efforts having known him for over 40 years.

He wrote:

@femigbaja is fast becoming one of the most effective & inspiring leaders of this dispensation. He is courageous & compassionate. I commend him for his intervention on the electricity issue &the Chinese matter. I have known him for 40 years & I am not surprised by noble efforts.

Previous articleMedicines From China Will Be Certified By NAFDAC Before Use: Minister
Next articleOmokri Blasts Buhari Over Treatment Of Nigerians In China
- Advertisement -

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

More Articles Like This

Lockdown: Abike Dabiri Replies Man Who Cried Out Over Arrest In South Africa

Trending Valerie Oke - 0
The chairman of Nigerians in Diaspora commission, Abike Dabiri has finally replied the Nigerian man who cried out to her that he was arrested...
Read more

Nigerian Man Cries Out To Abike Dabiri Over Arrest In South Africa

Trending Valerie Oke - 0
A Nigerian man identified as @OsoOguleye has taken to his official Twitter handle to cry out to the chairman of Nigerians in Diaspora Commission,...
Read more

Dolapo Badmus Tests Negative For COVID-19, Says Dele Momodu

Trending Amaka Odozi - 0
Nigerian journalist, Dele Momodu has taken to his official Instagram page to share the outcome of the coronavirus test taken by CSP Dolapo Badmus.Sharing...
Read more

FFK Attacks Buhari Over Presidential Pardon To Enahoro

Trending Valerie Oke - 0
A former minister for aviation, Femi Fani Kayode has attacked President Muhamadu Buhari over the presidential pardon he granted late Anthony Enahoro.Speaking via his...
Read more
- Advertisement -