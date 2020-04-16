Mele Kyari: FG Has Paid Over N200bn To Power Sector To Improve Supply

The group Managing director of Nigeria National Petroleum Corporation(NNPC) , Mele Kyari, has revealed that the federal government has paid over N200 billion to the power sector in the last 23 days so as to improve electric supply in the country.

He made this known while fielding questions from newsmen shortly after meeting with Saleh Mamman, the minister of power, and Usman Mohammed, managing director of the Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN).

“Actually the federal government has made payment of over N200 billion for power in the last 23 days and this will go a long way to ensure that issues around power supply are addressed. We will work as a team to ensure that all issues are settled,”

“This also means that Nigerians will get better access to power during this lockdown period and going forward. There are issues around power supply process and we have discussed most of them and we are moving as a team to make sure that we resolve issues around payment and evacuation.

“We are very confident that this will get the desired result. We will visit some power plants tomorrow to make sure that we sort out any issue to ensure that Nigerians have access to better power.”