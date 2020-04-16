Mercy Aigbe Mourns Late Sister

Nollywood actress, Mercy Aigbe has taken to her Instagram page to mourn her sister who passed on after a brief illness.

The screen diva while pouring out her mind described the last one week as the darkest of her life.

She wrote:

“Toughest Day of my life………😢

I thought I could withstand whatever life throws at me but nothing prepared me for this sudden, horrible separation … This past one week has been the darkest of my life!!!! I hot

“I was having a bad dream! I kept thinking someone will wake me up! From the hospital begging the doctors to try all they can, to the morgue hoping you will move your limbs, I prayed! I prayed fervently !!!

“Hoping and desperate for a miracle! .,,, Till this morn I was hoping they will call from the morgue to say you had sneezed, opened your eyes, moved your limbs 😓😓 I prayed! …… but God knows best…”