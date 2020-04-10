No Decision On Two-Month Free Electricity: Power ministry

The office of the minister for power has come out to emphatically state that no decision has been made yet concerning providing Nigerians with two months of free electricity supply during the period of lockdown.

This was contained in a statement on the official Twitter handle of the ministry.

Ministry of power wrote:

Please Note: NO DECISION has been taken by the Federal Government to provide Nigerians with FREE ELECTRICITY for 2 months. If and when that becomes a reality, it shall be announced officially.

Be rest assured that FG is exploring ways to ameliorate any hardship on Nigerians.