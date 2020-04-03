Metro NewsBusiness News

Make Food, Electricity Available As You Lockdown, ASUU Tells FG

By Valerie Oke

Valerie Oke

As some parts of the nation lock down over the novel coronavirus, the Academic Staff  Union of Universities(ASUU) has called on the federal government to make food, electricity and other essential needs available to Nigerians so as to reduce their struggle during the period.

According to Professor Biodun Ogunyemi who spoke, the president of the association who spoke with newsmen in Ibadan on Thursday, he said until such are provided, the lockdown would not achieve its desired result.

“Access to electricity and running water and an unbroken chain of food supply and availability of other essential items should be key components of the policy called lockdown.

“Unless the people’s survival needs are factored into the equation, governments at the national and sub-national levels may be courting an uncontrollable regime of rebellion which may be counterproductive to the cause of fighting the COVID-19 pandemic in Nigeria,” he said.

