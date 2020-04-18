Ben Murray Bruce Mourns Abba Kyari

Former lawmaker, Senator Ben Murray Bruce has taken to his Twitter handle to express his sadness over the death of Abba Kyari, the Chief of Staff to President Muhammadu Buhari.

Kyari’s death was announced in the early hours of Saturday weeks after contracting the deadly Coronavirus.

Reacting to this news, Murray-Bruce who lost his wife, Evelyn in some weeks ago, sent his condolence to the family of Kyari and President Buhari.

He tweeted:

“I am saddened by the news of the death of Chief of Staff to the President, Abba Kyari. My sincere condolences to the family and loved ones, and also President @MBuhari. May his soul rest in peace.”