Apostle Suleman Raises Eyebrow Over Fire Incident At Accountant General’s Office

By Eyitemi Majeed

Eyitemi Majeed

The general overseer of Omega Fire Ministry, Apostle Johnson Suleman has allayed foul play over the fire incident that occurred at the office of the accountant-general of the federation on Wednesday.

According to the cleric, the fire incident occurred shortly after the National Assembly asked the FG to explain how it disbursed over N2 trillion to the poor and the FG assure that they have the full information on the database.

He wrote:

“National Assembly to FG-“tell us how you distributed 2trillion to the masses.

“You got the data-base and demographics, Finance minister.

“We have the records with the accountant general”….few hours later accountant general’s office goes up in flames…Na wao..”

