107-Year-Old Woman Becomes World’s Oldest Person To Survive COVID-19

A 107-year-old Dutch woman, Cornelia Ras has recovered from the novel coronavirus to beat the record earlier held by Bill Lapschies, a 104-year-old American who also survived World War II and the Spanish Flu pandemic

According to a statement on Dutch newspaper, AD Reported, she fell ill a day to her birthday on March 17th after attending a church service along with 40 other people who then tested positive for the disease after test.

12 of the people died but the 107-year-old woman was given a clean bill of health on Monday.

Statement below:

‘We did not expect her to survive this’, her niece Maaike de Groot told the newspaper.

‘She takes no medicines, still walks well and gets down on her knees every night to thank the Lord. From the looks of it, she will be able to continue to do so.’

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in the Netherlands rose by 1,213 on Thursday to 21,762, health authorities said, with 148 new deaths.

The country’s death toll stands at 2,396, the Netherlands’ Institute for Public Health (RIVM) said in its daily update.