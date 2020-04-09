CoronavirusGeneral NewsWorld news

107-Year-Old Woman Becomes World’s Oldest Person To Survive COVID-19

By Eyitemi Majeed

Must Read

National NewsValerie Oke - 0

NASS Reacts To Presidency’s Comment On NSIP

The leadership of the National Assembly has debunked claims that it labelled the National Social Investment Programmes by the...
Read more
CoronavirusOlayemi Oladotun - 0

COVID-19: Lagos Govt Denies Relaxing Lockdown For Easter Celebration

The Lagos State Government has come out to deny claims that it has relaxed the lockdown order in the...
Read more
National NewsOlayemi Oladotun - 0

COVID-19: FG Will Provide Insurance Cover For Health Workers – Finance minister

The Federal government has revealed plans to insure all the front-line health workers battling to keep Nigerians safe from...
Read more
National NewsOlayemi Oladotun - 0

Coronavirus: Lockdown Order Still In Force, IGP Tell Nigerians

The Inspector-General of Police, Mohammed Adamu has directed the Commissioners of Police in States where the social restriction orders...
Read more
CoronavirusEyitemi Majeed - 0

107-Year-Old Woman Becomes World’s Oldest Person To Survive COVID-19

A 107-year-old Dutch woman, Cornelia Ras has recovered from the novel coronavirus to beat the record earlier held by...
Read more
Eyitemi Majeed

A 107-year-old Dutch woman, Cornelia Ras has recovered from the novel coronavirus to beat the record earlier held by Bill Lapschies, a 104-year-old American who also survived World War II and the Spanish Flu pandemic

According to a statement on Dutch newspaper, AD Reported, she fell ill a day to her birthday on March 17th after attending a church service along with 40 other people who then tested positive for the disease after test.

12 of the people died but the 107-year-old woman was given a clean bill of health on Monday.

Statement below:

‘We did not expect her to survive this’, her niece Maaike de Groot told the newspaper.

Read AlsoCoronavirus: Abia Govt Relaxes Lockdown Ahead Of Easter Celebration

‘She takes no medicines, still walks well and gets down on her knees every night to thank the Lord. From the looks of it, she will be able to continue to do so.’

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in the Netherlands rose by 1,213 on Thursday to 21,762, health authorities said, with 148 new deaths.

The country’s death toll stands at 2,396, the Netherlands’ Institute for Public Health (RIVM) said in its daily update.

Previous articleCOVID-19: We Will Explore Local Solutions, Says Makinde
Next articleApostle Suleman Raises Eyebrow Over Fire Incident At Accountant General’s Office
- Advertisement -

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

More Articles Like This

COVID-19: Lagos Govt Denies Relaxing Lockdown For Easter Celebration

Coronavirus Olayemi Oladotun - 0
The Lagos State Government has come out to deny claims that it has relaxed the lockdown order in the State ahead of the coming...
Read more

Lagos Discharges 7 New Coronavirus Patients

Coronavirus Eyitemi Majeed - 0
Lagos state governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu has announced that the state has discharged new 7 coronavirus patients after intensive treatments and tests.The governor made the...
Read more

Coronavirus: Man Busted For Stealing, Selling Over 2 Million Face Masks

World news Michael Isaac - 0
A Businessman has been arrested by police after he stole up to 2 million face masks from a medical supplies company that had gone...
Read more

Dubai Suspends Marriage And Divorce Filings To Curb Spread Of COVID-19

World news Michael Isaac - 0
All personal legal services, including attestations of marriage contracts and divorce certificates, have been suspended by the family court in Dubai as part of...
Read more
- Advertisement -