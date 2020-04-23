‘Women Lose Their Senses While Waiting For One Man’ – Chioma

Few days after testing negative for coronavirus, Chioma Rowland Avri, fiance to popular singer, Davido has come out to say that many women lose their senses while waiting for one man like that to come to his own sense.

However, the singer’s partner advised such women to stop wasting their time.

She made this known via her Instagram story.

She wrote:

Many women lose their senses while waiting for one man like that to come to his. Stop wasting your time,”