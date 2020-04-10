CoronavirusNational News

COVID 19: FG Releases Names Of Nigerians Who Died Abroad

By Temitope Alabi

Must Read

National NewsOlayemi Oladotun - 0

It Is Wrong To Relax Lockdown For Religious Reasons: Peter Obi

Former Anambra State Governor, Peter Obi, has expressed that it is wrong to relax lockdown because of religious worship.Obi...
Read more
National NewsVerity Awala - 0

COVID-19: Its Not Time To Relax Lockdown, Doctors Tell State Governors

The Nigerian Medical Association, NMA, has advised state governors against relaxing the lockdown order declared to curb the spread...
Read more
General NewsValerie Oke - 0

Obaseki Lauds Buhari On Pardon For Ex-Bendel Governor Alli, Enahoro

Edo state governor, Godwin Obaseki has lauded President Muhammadu Buhari over the Presidential pardon granted to the duo of...
Read more
News FeedAmaka Odozi - 0

Bobrisky Hails His Surgeon For Doing A Perfect Job On His Body

Popular Nigerian cross-dresser, Idris Okuneye, also known as Bobrisky has taken to his social media space to jail his...
Read more
National NewsOlayemi Oladotun - 0

COVID-19: I Don’t Know If Health Workers Are Paid Hazard Allowance – Minister

Nigeria’s Health Minister Osagie Ehanire has said he is not aware if health workers treating the dreaded coronavirus patients...
Read more
Temitope Alabi

The names of the Nigerians who died from Coronavirus complications abroad have been released by the Federal Government.

Abike Dabiri-Erewa, chairman of the Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NIDCOM), published a video in honour of the victims via her Twitter handle on Thursday.

She wrote;

”May the souls of our brothers and sisters in Diaspora, who lost their lives to COVID 19, RIP. May the Lord heal the world

”Alfa Sa’adu (United Kingdom)

”Carol Jamabo (United Kingdom)

”Kole Abayomi, SAN (United Kingdom)

”Bode Ajanlekoko (United Kingdom)

”Adeola Onasanya (United Kingdom)

”Ugochukwu Erondu (United Kingdom)

”Chidinma Olajide (United Kingdom)

”Bassey Offiong (USA)

”Caleb Anya (USA)

”Mmaete Greg (USA)

”Akeem Adagun (USA)

”Laila Abubakar Ali (USA)

”Patricia Imobhio (USA)”

Previous articleNumber One Clout Chaser – Nigerians Drag Etinosa For Mocking Halima Abubakar
Next articleBanky W Slams Governors Who Suspended Social Distancing For Easter
- Advertisement -

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

More Articles Like This

It Is Wrong To Relax Lockdown For Religious Reasons: Peter Obi

National News Olayemi Oladotun - 0
Former Anambra State Governor, Peter Obi, has expressed that it is wrong to relax lockdown because of religious worship.Obi stated this while speaking on...
Read more

COVID-19: Its Not Time To Relax Lockdown, Doctors Tell State Governors

National News Verity Awala - 0
The Nigerian Medical Association, NMA, has advised state governors against relaxing the lockdown order declared to curb the spread of coronavirus in the country.In...
Read more

COVID-19: I Don’t Know If Health Workers Are Paid Hazard Allowance – Minister

National News Olayemi Oladotun - 0
Nigeria’s Health Minister Osagie Ehanire has said he is not aware if health workers treating the dreaded coronavirus patients are being paid hazard allowance.The...
Read more

I Never Knew Nigeria’s Healthcare System Was This Bad: SGF

National News Olayemi Oladotun - 0
The Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha, has decried the poor state of Nigeria’s healthcare infrastructure.The SGF made this known during...
Read more
- Advertisement -