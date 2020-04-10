COVID 19: FG Releases Names Of Nigerians Who Died Abroad

The names of the Nigerians who died from Coronavirus complications abroad have been released by the Federal Government.

Abike Dabiri-Erewa, chairman of the Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NIDCOM), published a video in honour of the victims via her Twitter handle on Thursday.

She wrote;

”May the souls of our brothers and sisters in Diaspora, who lost their lives to COVID 19, RIP. May the Lord heal the world

”Alfa Sa’adu (United Kingdom)

”Carol Jamabo (United Kingdom)

”Kole Abayomi, SAN (United Kingdom)

”Bode Ajanlekoko (United Kingdom)

”Adeola Onasanya (United Kingdom)

”Ugochukwu Erondu (United Kingdom)

”Chidinma Olajide (United Kingdom)

”Bassey Offiong (USA)

”Caleb Anya (USA)

”Mmaete Greg (USA)

”Akeem Adagun (USA)

”Laila Abubakar Ali (USA)

”Patricia Imobhio (USA)”