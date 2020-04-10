Number One Clout Chaser – Nigerians Drag Etinosa For Mocking Halima Abubakar

Nollywood actress, Etinosa got more than she bargained for after she mocked Halima Abubakar who was called out by an American mum for using her baby photos without her consent.

Etinosa had taken to her Insta story to talk about how the society pressures women all through their womanhood in the process mocking Halima.

Read Also: Etinosa Idemudia, Halima Abubakar Clash Over Stolen Baby Photo

Many did not find this funny as they took turns slamming Etinosa.

One Kunle Real wrote: “Etinosa… You lost the right to use the word SHAME on anyone in this life and hereafter! Rest”

Read more comments below;