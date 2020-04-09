Etinosa Idemudia, Halima Abubakar Clash Over Stolen Baby Photo

Controversial Nollywood actresses, Etinosa Idemudia and Halima Abubakar recently clashed on Instagram following the stolen baby photo saga.

Information Nigeria recalls Abubakar got called out by a web user for stealing her baby’s photo to announce her delivery without her consent.

Taking to the photo-sharing app, Idemudia, who once stripped naked on MC Galaxy’s Instagram live video, called out her colleague with the words;

“How can you steal another person’s baby and uploaded it as yours OMG!! Things are really getting serious. Is it peer pressure? Family pressure. Oh My God, this is not a laughing matter oh. The desperation yo look successful and or productive. Kai. Mehn! Let’s all just protect our mental health. This life no be competition “.

Halima soon got caught wind of the post and also took a swipe at her colleague by reminding her of her past.

See the exchange below:

