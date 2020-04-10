LifestyleHealth and Food

COVID-19: Lagos To Commence Door-To-Door Testing

By Valerie Oke

Valerie Oke

The Lagos state government has announced that the state would soon commence door to door testing for active case search.

This disclosure was made by the state governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu in a statement on his official Twitter handle on Thursday.

“In the coming days, some of our health workers will be moving around in pairs to administer an electronic questionnaire at homes and healthcare facilities to make enquiries about some symptoms like cough, cold and fever.

“This is in a bid to intensify our search for possible cases of #COVID19 in different communities across the State known as *Active Case Search*.

“These officials can be identified with a #COVID19 outbreak response tag or a letter from the LGA.

“I implore you to give them your maximum support by providing accurate information that would help in containing this #COVID19 pandemic quickly.

“Again, I assure you that at the end of it all, we will be victorious.”

 

