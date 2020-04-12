Covid-19: No Drug Has Been Approved Yet, NCDC

The Nigeria Center for Disease Control (NCDC) has further reiterated that no drug has yet been confirmed to cure coronavirus and advised that self-medication should be avoided as much as possible.

Read Also: Easter: Coronavirus Will Not Go On Break Or Avoid Mosques, Churches – Jimi Agbaje

This was made known in a new statement on the official Twitter handle of the agency.

Statement below:

“There are many drugs in clinical trial as scientists work towards finding a cure for #COVID19

“Some have shown promising results in lab studies but have not yet been proven in humans

“Please avoid self-medication as it may lead to complications & death.”