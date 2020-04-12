LifestyleHealth and Food

Covid-19: No Drug Has Been Approved Yet, NCDC

By Valerie Oke

Valerie Oke

The Nigeria Center for Disease Control (NCDC) has further reiterated that no drug has yet been confirmed to cure coronavirus and advised that self-medication should be avoided as much as possible.

This was made known in a new statement on the official Twitter handle of the agency.

Statement below:

“There are many drugs in clinical trial as scientists work towards finding a cure for #COVID19

“Some have shown promising results in lab studies but have not yet been proven in humans

“Please avoid self-medication as it may lead to complications & death.”

