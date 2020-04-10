Sports

COVID-19: No Life Worth Risking Over Football Match – FIFA President

By Verity Awala

Must Read

SportsVerity Awala - 0

COVID-19: No Life Worth Risking Over Football Match – FIFA President

Gianni Infantino FIFA president, says “no match” is worth “risking a single human life” and that world football’s governing...
Read more
National NewsVerity Awala - 0

COVID-19: Why We Lifted Ban On Religious Gatherings – Masari

Katsina State Governor, Aminu Masari says the suspension on jummat prayers and church services across the state was lifted...
Read more
National NewsVerity Awala - 0

Bauchi Governor Attends Jumma’at Prayers Hours After COVID-19 Recovery

Few hours after leaving isolation centre, Bauchi State Governor, Bala Mohammed, on Friday, attended Jumma’at prayers.The Governor was discharged...
Read more
National NewsAmaka Odozi - 0

‘No Funds Were Lost In Fire In Accountant General’s Office Fire’ – Minister

The Ministry of Finance, Budget and National Planning has released an official statement in response to claims that money...
Read more
National NewsEyitemi Majeed - 0

No Decision On Two-Month Free Electricity: Power ministry

The office of the minister for power has come out to emphatically state that no decision has been made...
Read more
Verity Awala

Gianni Infantino FIFA president, says “no match” is worth “risking a single human life” and that world football’s governing body would be able to help financially national federations during the coronavirus pandemic.

Following the outbreak of coronavirus around the world, many top football leagues and international competitions were put on hold.

However, the FIFA boss stressed that games would not resume until it was safe.

“Our first priority, our principle, the one we will use for our competitions and encourage everyone to follow is that health comes first,” he said in a video message.

“I cannot stress this enough. No match, no competition, no league is worth risking a single human life.” The German Bundesliga reportedly could restart behind closed doors in May, with players already back in training, while other leagues could also resume in the summer.

“It would be more than irresponsible to force competitions to resume if things are not 100% safe,” added Infantino.

“If we have to wait a little longer we must do so. It’s better to wait a little bit longer than to take any risks.”

Read Also: Coronavirus: Premier League Matches Suspended Until April

For national football associations which are struggling financially, he said they would receive help from FIFA’s emergency relief fund.

“We are today in a very strong financial situation,” Infantino said. “But our reserves are not FIFA’s money. It is football’s money. So when football is in need, we must think what we can do to help… It is our responsibility and our duty.”

Previous article‘I Want To Fall In Love Again’- Kunle Afolayan Reveals His New Spec
Next articleCOVID-19: Adesuwa Etomi Laments Over Non-Payment Of Hazard Allowance For Health Workers
- Advertisement -

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

More Articles Like This

Odion Ighalo Names Three ‘Brothers’ For Helping Him Settle At Man Utd

Sports Michael Isaac - 0
Nigerian striker Odion Ighalo has praised three of his teammates at Manchester United for helping him to settle in after joining the club on...
Read more

Fake Passport: Football Legend Ronaldinho Released From Jail

Sports Michael Isaac - 0
Brazil legend, Ronaldinho has been released from a high-security jail in Paraguay and placed under house arrest after serving 32 days following his fake passport...
Read more

Manchester City Coach, Guardiola’s Mom Dies After Contracting Coronavirus

Coronavirus Olayemi Oladotun - 0
Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola's mother, Dolors Sala Carrio, has died aged 82 in Barcelona after contracting coronavirus.Recall that some days ago, the Manchester...
Read more

Bayern Munich Set To Resume Training Amid Coronavirus Outbreak

Sports Olayemi Oladotun - 0
The Bayern Munich squad will train “in small groups” on Monday, the club has confirmed.The first-team players would follow the German government’s guidance on...
Read more
- Advertisement -