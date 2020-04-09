General NewsWorld news

Dubai Suspends Marriage And Divorce Filings To Curb Spread Of COVID-19

By Michael Isaac

Michael Isaac

All personal legal services, including attestations of marriage contracts and divorce certificates, have been suspended by the family court in Dubai as part of the Emirates’ latest measure to check the spread of Coronavirus.

The justice department made the announcement on Wednesday, April 8, saying it was part of an effort to prevent social gatherings that would usually occur during such occasions.

Justice Khaled al-Hawsni of the family court also said on the department’s website that couples who have already completed marriage formalities, must not organise wedding parties “even among their immediate circles”.

The UAE has recorded 2,076 cases of the Coronavirus since the outbreak of the disease. At least 11 people have died from the disease in the Middle East country.

READ ALSO – Coronavirus: Tacha Spotted In Dubai Without A Nosemask (Photo)

Arab News had also reported that the Personal Status Court in Dubai on Tuesday decided to suspend all legal services related to family matters based on Islamic jurisprudence which holds that “repelling an evil is preferable to securing a benefit”.

