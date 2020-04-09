‘Don’t Call Me If You’re Not 18 And Above’ – Naira Marley Tells Fans

Popular Nigerian singer, Naira Marley has been spotted lashing out at his fans in a live Instagram feed.

The singer who went live pointed out that his fans shouldn’t request to join his live session if there were below eighteen.

Marley explained that his fans should be able to do what he wants them to do.

Giving an audience to a fan who only wanted to express their love, Naira was heard demanding they show him their ‘instrument.’

The fans refused, however, stating they only wanted to say how much they loved him.

Watch The Video Here: