CoronavirusNational News

FG Reduces 2020 Budget Over Coronavirus Pandemic

By Olayemi Oladotun

Must Read

CoronavirusOlayemi Oladotun - 0

FG Reduces 2020 Budget Over Coronavirus Pandemic

Due to the global economic realities necessitated by the Coronavirus outbreak,  the Federal Government of Nigeria has sent a...
Read more
National NewsOlayemi Oladotun - 0

Coronavirus: Governor Okowa Provides Update On Delta’s Index Case

Governor Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta State has provided a fresh update on the State’s first Coronavirus (COVID-19) case.Recall that...
Read more
World newsMichael Isaac - 0

Coronavirus: Ethiopia Declares State Of Emergency Over Rising Cases

Ethiopia has declared a state of emergency to keep in check the spread of coronavirus in the country.Prime Minister...
Read more
National NewsOlayemi Oladotun - 0

Mike Adenuga Redeems N1Bn Pledge To Fight COVID-19

The Mike Adenuga Foundation has redeemed his N1 billion pledge to the Central Bank of Nigeria and private sector...
Read more
CoronavirusEditor - 0

FACTBOOK: Coronavirus In Nigeria — Everything You Need To Know

By Gbenga OdunsiAs Nigeria further shuts down in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, and more cases are being recorded...
Read more
Olayemi Oladotun
Oladotun Olayemi is a passionate writer who loves to disseminate reports on topics bordering on celebrities, lifestyle, sports and politics. An avid football lover and a trained historian.

Due to the global economic realities necessitated by the Coronavirus outbreak,  the Federal Government of Nigeria has sent a new budget proposal to the National Assembly for consideration.

According to The Nation, the new proposal which is being considered by the National Assembly reduced the 2020 budget from. N10.594 trillion to N10.276 trillion.

Also Read: Omokri Reacts To Fire Outbreak At Accountant General’s Office

In the newly proposed budget, the oil benchmark dropped from $57 per barrel to $30 per barrel while the oil production volume was reduced from 2.17 million barrel to 1.70 million barrel.

Also in the newly proposed budget, the exchange rate rose from N305 per dollar to N360.

Previous article‘Queen Of Highlights Is Set To Blow Your Minds’ – Mercy Eke Tells Fans (Photo)
Next articleHypo Donates Products To NCDC To Fight Covid-19
- Advertisement -

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

More Articles Like This

Coronavirus: Governor Okowa Provides Update On Delta’s Index Case

National News Olayemi Oladotun - 0
Governor Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta State has provided a fresh update on the State’s first Coronavirus (COVID-19) case.Recall that on Tuesday evening, Delta State...
Read more

Mike Adenuga Redeems N1Bn Pledge To Fight COVID-19

National News Olayemi Oladotun - 0
The Mike Adenuga Foundation has redeemed his N1 billion pledge to the Central Bank of Nigeria and private sector coalition against COVID-19.Recall that on...
Read more

FACTBOOK: Coronavirus In Nigeria — Everything You Need To Know

Coronavirus Editor - 0
By Gbenga OdunsiAs Nigeria further shuts down in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, and more cases are being recorded in the country, Information Nigeria...
Read more

BREAKING: Lagos Records Another COVID-19 Death

Coronavirus Verity Awala - 0
Lagos state has recorded third death from COVID-19 complications, Akin Abayomi, the state’s commissioner of health, has disclosed.The commissioner made this known in a...
Read more
- Advertisement -