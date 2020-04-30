Ghana’s COVID-19 Cases Rise To 2,074 After Lifting Lockdown

More than 1,000 additional cases COVID-19 have been reported in Ghana since lockdown was lifted in the country.

President of the country, Nana Akufo-Addo had last week lifted a three-week lockdown on the basis of “improved coronavirus testing”.

According to Akufo-Addo, citizens must use face masks in public, while non-essential businesses in Accra and Kumasi could reopen but under guidelines of social distancing.

He said, “In view of our ability to undertake aggressive contact of infected persons, the enhancement of our capacity to test, the expansion in the numbers of our treatment and isolation centres, our better understanding of the dynamism of the virus, the ramping up our domestic capacity to produce our own personal protective equipment, sanitisers and medicines, the modest successes chalked at containing the spread of the virus in Accra and Kumasi, and the severe impact of the poor and vulnerable, I have taken the decision to lift the three-week-old restriction on movements in the Greater Accra Metropolitan Area and Kasoa, and the Greater Kumasi Metropolitan Area and the contiguous districts, with effect from 1am on Monday, 20th April,” he had said.

As of April 19 when the lockdown was lifted, the country had recorded 1,042 cases, and 99 recoveries.

However, figures from Ghana’s ministry of health on Thursday have seen confirmed cases in the country rise 2,074, out of which 212 recoveries and 17 deaths have been recorded.

It, therefore, means that there is an increase of 1,032 cases since the lockdown was lifted.