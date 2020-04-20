Ghana President Lifts Lockdown Despite Increase In Pandemic

Ghanaians took to the streets in their numbers to celebrate after the 21-day coronavirus lockdown order was lifted, though public gatherings are still banned.

President Nana Akufo-Addo announced Sunday, April 19, in a televised address, that Ghana is lifting a 21-day lockdown of its biggest cities after the restrictions bought the government enough time to improve its preparedness for the coronavirus pandemic.

Residents of the capital, Accra, and major centers will be allowed to return to work from Monday even though other restrictions such as school closures and a ban on sport and religious meetings remain in place, Akufo-Addo said.

READ ALSO – Coronavirus: Ghanaian Govt Sprays Disinfectant On Entire City (Video)

Ghana has spent the three-week lockdown to conduct more than 68,000 tests and draw up plans to establish testing centers in all of its 16 regions, Akufo-Addo said. Local factories commenced the production of protective equipment while drone services are used to speed-up the transportation of tests, he said.

Confirmed cases reached 1,042 with nine deaths, while the results of 18,000 testing samples remain outstanding.

“Lifting these restrictions doesn’t mean we are letting our guard down,” said Akufo-Addo. “We’ll tailor our solution to our unique social economic and cultural condition. There’s no one-size fits all approach.”