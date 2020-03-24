Coronavirus: Ghanaian Govt Sprays Disinfectant On Entire City (Video)

In light of the coronavirus pandemic, Ghanaian authorities carried out fumigation exercise of markets and roads in Accra, the country’s capital on Monday.

This comes after the Ministry of Health confirmed 24 cases, with one death on Sunday.

The government decided to put up measures to avoid further spread of the Coronavirus in their country.

According to reports, about 1,300 sprayers were assigned to disinfect over 137 markets in 28 districts of the Greater Accra Region.

From the Mallam Atta market in the Ayawaso Central Constituency, Madina market in the Madina constituency to the Abossy Okine and Dansoman market in the Ablekuma Central Constituency, 10 sprayers were each deployed to disinfect the areas with Chlorine Dioxide and Sodium Hypochloride.

