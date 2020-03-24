General NewsWorld news

Coronavirus: Ghanaian Govt Sprays Disinfectant On Entire City (Video)

By Amaka Odozi

Must Read

National NewsOlayemi Oladotun - 0

MC Oluomo Warns NURTW Members To Adhere To Guidelines In Fighting Coronavirus

The Chairman of the National Union of Road Transport Workers, NURTW, Lagos State, Musiliu Akinsanya, also known as MC...
Read more
SportsOlayemi Oladotun - 0

La Liga Suspended Indefinitely Over Coronavirus

The Spainsh Football authorities has put all football in Spain, including La Liga, on hold indefinitely while the country...
Read more
National NewsAmaka Odozi - 0

Buhari’s Chief Of Staff, Abba Kyari Tests Positive For Coronavirus; Buhari Negative

Abba Kyari, Chief of Staff to Nigeria's President, Muhammadu Buhari, tested positive for Coronavirus on Monday.A test administered by...
Read more
World newsMichael Isaac - 0

Coronavirus: South Africa Announces Nationwide Lockdown

The South African Government has announced that the nation will be going into total lockdown from Thursday in a...
Read more
World newsMichael Isaac - 0

Coronavirus: Zimbabwe Confirms First COVID-19 Death

Zimbabwe's Ministry of Health and Child Care has confirmed the country's first death from coronavirus.Radio/television host, Zororo Makamba, who...
Read more
Amaka Odozi

In light of the coronavirus pandemic, Ghanaian authorities carried out fumigation exercise of markets and roads in Accra, the country’s capital on Monday.

Photo from Accra markets during Monday’s fumigation exercise
Photo from Accra markets during Monday’s fumigation exercise

This comes after the Ministry of Health confirmed 24 cases, with one death on Sunday.

The government decided to put up measures to avoid further spread of the Coronavirus in their country.

According to reports, about 1,300 sprayers were assigned to disinfect over 137 markets in 28 districts of the Greater Accra Region.

From the Mallam Atta market in the Ayawaso Central Constituency, Madina market in the Madina constituency to the Abossy Okine and Dansoman market in the Ablekuma Central Constituency, 10 sprayers were each deployed to disinfect the areas with Chlorine Dioxide and Sodium Hypochloride.

Read Also: Coronavirus: Wike Announces Partial Lockdown Of Rivers

Watch the video below:

Previous articlePopular Crossdresser, Jay Boogie Shares Swimwear Photos
Next articleIK Osakioduwa Debunks Rumours That He Has Contracted Coronavirus
- Advertisement -

1 COMMENT

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

More Articles Like This

Coronavirus: South Africa Announces Nationwide Lockdown

World news Michael Isaac - 0
The South African Government has announced that the nation will be going into total lockdown from Thursday in a bid to curb the spread...
Read more

Coronavirus: Zimbabwe Confirms First COVID-19 Death

World news Michael Isaac - 0
Zimbabwe's Ministry of Health and Child Care has confirmed the country's first death from coronavirus.Radio/television host, Zororo Makamba, who was the son of telecoms...
Read more

Coronavirus: Germany Bans Gatherings Of More Than Two People

World news Michael Isaac - 0
The German government has barred public gatherings of more than two people, except for families, to help prevent the spread of the coronavirus outbreak.Speaking...
Read more

Coronavirus: Ghana Closes All Land Borders Amidst Reported Death Case

World news Michael Isaac - 0
Ghana has closed all her land borders following the first reported case of death caused by coronavirus.The country recorded its first coronavirus death, which...
Read more
- Advertisement -