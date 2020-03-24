Popular Crossdresser, Jay Boogie Shares Swimwear Photos

Budding Nigerian cross dresser, Daniel Anthony alias Jay Boogie broke the internet after he shared some raunchy photos of himself rocking a swimsuit.

In the photo, River state resident wore a three-piece swim wear with beads on his waist while taking a dip in the swimming pool.

It appears the cross-dresser might soon relieve popular self-acclaimed male barbie, Bobrisky of his duties as he possesses the natural looks of a woman.

See the photos below: