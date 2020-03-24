Entertainment

Popular Crossdresser, Jay Boogie Shares Swimwear Photos

By Amaka Odozi

Amaka Odozi

Budding Nigerian cross dresser, Daniel Anthony alias Jay Boogie broke the internet after he shared some raunchy photos of himself rocking a swimsuit.

Budding cross-dresser, Jay Boogie
Budding cross-dresser, Jay Boogie

In the photo, River state resident wore a three-piece swim wear with beads on his waist while taking a dip in the swimming pool.

It appears the cross-dresser might soon relieve popular self-acclaimed male barbie,  Bobrisky of his duties as he possesses the natural looks of a woman.

Read Also: Bobrisky Reveals What He Will Do If Anyone Coughs Around Him

See the photos below:

Photo of the cross-dresser in the swimming pool
Photo of the cross-dresser in the swimming pool

Photo of the cross-dresser in the swimming pool
Photo of the cross-dresser in the swimming pool

Photo of the cross-dresser in the swimming pool
Photo of the cross-dresser in the swimming pool

