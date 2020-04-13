Governor Abiodun Mulls Death Penalty For Criminals In Ogun

Governor Dapo Abiodun of Ogun State has vowed to deal ruthlessly with criminals in the state, saying nothing would shield them from the full weight of the law.

This came following the arrest of 150 suspects by the Ogun State Police Command in connection with the series of harassment, robberies, burglaries and cult clashes that occurred within the Agbado Ijaiye, Sango, Ijoko and Ifo axis of the State.

In a statement on Sunday, April 12, the governor said: “It has become expedient that we do not spare the rod and spoil the child. Anybody, no matter whose child he or she is, if found guilty of armed robbery, would be visited with the full weight of the law, including capital punishment”.

The governor urged the police to intensify efforts at curbing the nefarious activities of criminals, asking them to smoke out their hideouts and promptly investigate those involved in the nightmarish activities, not only in Ifo and Ado-Odo local governments but across the State.