Governor Hope Uzodinma Tests Negative For COVID-19

By Olayemi Oladotun

The Governor of Imo State, Hope Uzodinma has tested negative for the novel Coronavirus (COVID-19).

The governor who made this known on his Facebook handle on Monday said the test conducted on him to check if he has contracted the coronavirus disease has shown negative.

Also Read: COVID-19: Five New Cases Recorded In Lagos, Kwara, Katsina

Uzodinma said with the result showing he is free of the virus, the state government will continue to do everything humanly possible to stop COVID-19 pandemic from finding its way into the state.

He also asked residents of the state to continue to observe all the precautionary measures put in place by the state government this period.

