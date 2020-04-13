National News

Nigerian Man Arrested In Dubai For Using Fake Passport

By Eyitemi Majeed

Must Read

National NewsEyitemi Majeed - 0

Nigerian Man Arrested In Dubai For Using Fake Passport

A Twitter user identified as @Omokehinde has taken to the micro-blogging platform to cry out that a Nigerian man...
Read more
General NewsEyitemi Majeed - 0

Abike Dabiri Reacts As Dubai Authorities Arrest Nigerian Over Fake Passport

The chairman of Nigerian in diaspora commission, Abike Dabiri has reacted after a Twitter user cried out that a...
Read more
National NewsOlayemi Oladotun - 0

BREAKING: President Buhari To Address Nigerians At 7PM

President Muhammadu Buhari is set to address the nation in a live broadcast on Monday, at 7pm.This was disclosed...
Read more
PoliticsEyitemi Majeed - 0

Buhari’s Government Is The Virus Destroying Nigeria – Sowore

The convener of RevolutionNow and Publisher of Sahara Reporters, Omoyele Sowore has described President Muhammadu Buhari's administration as the...
Read more
National NewsOlayemi Oladotun - 0

Governor Abiodun Mulls Death Penalty For Criminals In Ogun

Governor Dapo Abiodun of Ogun State has vowed to deal ruthlessly with criminals in the state, saying nothing would...
Read more
Eyitemi Majeed

A Twitter user identified as @Omokehinde has taken to the micro-blogging platform to cry out that a Nigerian man has been arrested in Dubai for using a fake passport.

Read AlsoCoronavirus: Tacha Spotted In Dubai Without A Nosemask (Photo)

According to the web user, the Nigerian man has a critical heart condition which has been left unattended to.

He wrote:

“About 3 months ago, the Dubai police arrested Obinna Chibuzor after he tried to use his friend’s passport to return to Nigeria because his own passport had expired.
Obinna has heart problems and he’s been in detention without medical care. Obinna is dying.

“He’s committed a criminal offence and at such he should be punished. But, allow him to see a doctor and not just give him pain relieve drugs.

“This is a plea to the Dubai Police.”

 

 

Previous articleCOVID-19: Niger Traces, Quarantines 53 Contacts Of Confirmed Cases
Next articleA Lot Of Non-Christians Will Make Heaven, Says Davido
- Advertisement -

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

More Articles Like This

Abike Dabiri Reacts As Dubai Authorities Arrest Nigerian Over Fake Passport

General News Eyitemi Majeed - 0
The chairman of Nigerian in diaspora commission, Abike Dabiri has reacted after a Twitter user cried out that a Nigerian man has been held...
Read more

BREAKING: President Buhari To Address Nigerians At 7PM

National News Olayemi Oladotun - 0
President Muhammadu Buhari is set to address the nation in a live broadcast on Monday, at 7pm.This was disclosed in a statement by his...
Read more

Governor Abiodun Mulls Death Penalty For Criminals In Ogun

National News Olayemi Oladotun - 0
Governor Dapo Abiodun of Ogun State has vowed to deal ruthlessly with criminals in the state, saying nothing would shield them from the full...
Read more

Ayade Asks Civil Servants To Return To Work

National News Olayemi Oladotun - 0
Cross River State Governor, Ben Ayade, has directed all civil servants from Grade Level 10 and above to resume work from Tuesday.This is coming...
Read more
- Advertisement -