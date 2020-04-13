Nigerian Man Arrested In Dubai For Using Fake Passport

A Twitter user identified as @Omokehinde has taken to the micro-blogging platform to cry out that a Nigerian man has been arrested in Dubai for using a fake passport.

Read Also: Coronavirus: Tacha Spotted In Dubai Without A Nosemask (Photo)

According to the web user, the Nigerian man has a critical heart condition which has been left unattended to.

He wrote:

“About 3 months ago, the Dubai police arrested Obinna Chibuzor after he tried to use his friend’s passport to return to Nigeria because his own passport had expired.

Obinna has heart problems and he’s been in detention without medical care. Obinna is dying.

“He’s committed a criminal offence and at such he should be punished. But, allow him to see a doctor and not just give him pain relieve drugs.

“This is a plea to the Dubai Police.”