Paulo Dybala Tests Positive For COVID-19 Fourth Time In 6 Weeks

Juventus star player, Paulo Dybala has tested positive for coronavirus for the fourth time in just six weeks.

The Juventus forward had earlier confirmed to his 37.9million Instagram followers on March 21 that both he and girlfriend Oriana Sabatini had caught the disease.

Following several health directives, Dybala has maintained good standing but has tested for the virus on many occasions.

READ ALSO – Juventus’ Paulo Dybala, Girlfriend Test Positive For Coronavirus

However, The Sun UK stated that the Spanish program ‘El Chiringuito’ confirmed Dybala has had four tests across the last six weeks and the latest one was positive again.