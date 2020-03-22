Sports

Juventus’ Paulo Dybala, Girlfriend Test Positive For Coronavirus

By Michael Isaac

Michael Isaac

Paulo Dybala
Juventus Player Dybala

Juventus midfielder Paulo Dybala and his girlfriend have tested positive to coronavirus.

The Argentina international announced the news on Saturday. Dybala’s Juventus team-mates Daniele Rugani and Blaise Matuidi also tested positive for the disease this month, with Rugani being the first Serie A player found to have the virus.

Sharing the news, Dybala wrote on Twitter: “Hi everyone, I just wanted just to inform you that we have received the results for the Covid-19 test and both Oriana and I have tested positive.”

READ ALSO – Dybala Reveals What He Told Mourinho After Juventus 2-1 Loss To Manchester United

Juventus also released a statement, which read: “The player is in voluntary home isolation since 11 March, will continue to be monitored.

