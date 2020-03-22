Juventus’ Paulo Dybala, Girlfriend Test Positive For Coronavirus

Juventus midfielder Paulo Dybala and his girlfriend have tested positive to coronavirus.

The Argentina international announced the news on Saturday. Dybala’s Juventus team-mates Daniele Rugani and Blaise Matuidi also tested positive for the disease this month, with Rugani being the first Serie A player found to have the virus.

Sharing the news, Dybala wrote on Twitter: “Hi everyone, I just wanted just to inform you that we have received the results for the Covid-19 test and both Oriana and I have tested positive.”

Juventus also released a statement, which read: “The player is in voluntary home isolation since 11 March, will continue to be monitored.