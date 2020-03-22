Trending

Biodun Fatoyinbo Goes Against FG, Insists Service Must Hold (Photo)

By Michael Isaac

Michael Isaac

Pastor Biodun Fatoyinbo

The senior pastor of COZA church, Biodun Fatoyinbo, has insisted on holding his Sunday service, despite directives from the FG to limit social gatherings.

According to the pastor, Sunday’s service would be one of a kind as he is geared up to make a covenant of protection for his flocks.

Fatoyinbo told his congregation in a post on Instagram on Saturday that they can be “assured of our unwavering commitment to a clean and conducive environment for service.”

Many Nigerians, however, reacted to his plans to still host many people in his church as the case of coronavirus rises in Nigeria.

See Photos Here:

Pastor Fatoyinbo’s Post

See Reactions Here:

Reactions To Fatoyinbo’s Post

More Reactions

More Reactions

More Reactions

More Reactions

More Reactions

