UEFA Issues Champions, Europa Leagues Warning On Early Finishes

The Union of European Football Association (UEFA) has decided to resume the Premier League and all other league seasons across the continent as Coronavirus continues to affect the world.

According to a letter sent by UEFA to leagues on Thursday, it was revealed that a plan is being formulated to complete current campaigns across the continent in July and August.

Also Read: Coronavirus: UEFA Suspends Champions League, Europa Indefinitely

Both Uefa club competitions, currently at the last 16, would also then resume.

The letter was issued after Belgium became the first to declare an end to their 2019-20 campaign.

UEFA threatened that teams may be excluded from the next Champions League if their domestic competitions are ended prematurely.