1.8 Million American Households Cancel Cable TV Subscriptions

Approximately 1.8 million American households canceled cable TV subscriptions during the first quarter of 2020 according to a report by Variety.

As Americans disconnect, TV providers are also feeling the pain.

With the COVID-19 pandemic sweeping through the country during the winter months, cable and satellite-TV companies experienced a steady thaw of paying customers.

READ ALSO – Netflix Launches Nigerian Twitter Account

More alarming for cable companies is that the second quarter – with most of the country in lockdown mode – could cause even more hemorrhaging, analysts predict.

The only notable subscription-TV services to add subscribers in the first quarter of 2020 were Netflix, Hulu + Live TV, which signed up about 100,000 new people, and Google’s YouTube, which increased users by approximately 300,000 to reach 2.3 million, Moffett estimates.