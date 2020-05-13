Hotel Demolition: Wike Can Not Be Compared To Buhari: Fani-Kayode

Femi Fani Kayode, a former minister for aviation says even though he is not in support of the hotels that were demolished in Rivers state by governor Wike, the latter can not still be compared to President Muhammadu Buhari in terms of tyranny.

Read Also: Yul Edochie Attacks Wike For Demolishing Two Hotels In Rivers

Speaking via his official Twitter handle, he described Buhari as a complete ‘evil’ while he described Wike as a human right activist in the last 10 years.

“I do not support Wike’s demolition of hotels but comparing him to Buhari in terms of tyranny is like comparing Little Red Riding Hood to the wolf. Buhari is evil whilst Wike, for the better part of the last 10 years, has risked his life, fighting evil, tyranny and oppression,” Fani-Kayode tweeted.