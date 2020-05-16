Actor Kolade Oyewande, Wife Welcome 4th Child, Two Years After Wedding

Yoruba movie star, Kolade Oyewande popularly known as Highlander, has welcomed a new baby.

According to reports, this is the actor’s fourth child, barely two years after his wedding.

Kolade and his baby mama, Aishat Oyewande tied the knot at Protea Hotel, GRA, Ikeja, Lagos.

Read Also: Lockdown: Actress Funke Akindele Prays For Newborn, Pregnant Women (Photo).

Their wedding ceremony was attended by former president of Nigeria, Chief Olusegun Obasanjo, former Super Eagles and Arsenal FC striker, Nwankwo Kanu, Adeniyi Johnson, Aina Gold and several others.

According to reports Aishat put to bed a bouncing baby boy this morning at a private hospital around AIT road, Kola, Alagbado, Lagos. The couple already had two kids before tying the knot.