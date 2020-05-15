Adamawa Eases Restriction On Social Gatherings, Worship Places

Adamawa state government has announced the relaxation of restriction order placed on worship centers and religious gathering in the state.

This was made known via a new statement by Mr Humwashi Wonosikou, the Chief Press Secretary to the governor yesterday in Yola.

Statement below:

“The easing of the lockdown comes as the state discharges five from its isolation center after testing negative of the virus.

“Therefore, churches, mosques and the International Cattle Markets under lockdown can now reopen,” Fintiri said.

“However, the 8 pm to 6 am curfew will remain in place until further notice,” he further said.